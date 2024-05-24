Chiasson’s Poboys 1615 St. Mary St. Unit A
Poboys
- Fried Shrimp Poboy (8in)$14.00
- Grilled Shrimp Poboy (8in)$16.00
- Fried Fish Poboy (8in)$14.00
- Grilled Fish Poboy (8in)$16.00
- Roast Beef Poboy (8in)$14.00
- Cheeseburger Poboy (8in)$14.00
- Fried Chicken Poboy (8in)$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Poboy (8in)$16.00
- Hot Sausage Poboy (8in)$14.00
- Fried Shrimp & Fried Fish Poboy (8in)$16.00
Buns
- Fried Shrimp On Bun$9.00
- Grilled Shrimp on Bun$9.00
- Fried Fish on Bun$9.00
- Grilled Fish on Bun$9.00
- Fried Chicken on Bun$9.00
- Grilled Chicken on Bun$9.00
- Cheeseburger on Bun$9.00
- Hot Sausage on Bun$9.00
- Roast Beef on Bun$12.00
Dressings
