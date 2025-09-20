Chiasson’s Poboys Bayouside (Marathon Gas Station)
108 E Bayou Road, Thibodaux, LA
Bayou-Side Breakfast
Bayou-Side Chicken & BBQ
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.99
Brisket Sandwich$7.99
BBQ Ribs$13.99
3 Cheese Smoked Sausage$4.99
Alligator Smoked Sausage$4.99
Pineapple Smoked Sausage$4.99
Signature Chicken Sandwich$6.99
2 Piece Bone-In Chicken$4.99
3 Piece Bone- In Chicken$6.99
4 Piece Bone-In Chicken$8.99
2 Piece Tender$4.99
3 Piece Tender$6.99
4 Piece Tender$8.99
6 Pieces of Bone-In Chicken$11.99
10 Pieces of Bone-In Chicken$19.99
Seasoned Fries$2.99
Red Bean & Rice$2.99
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Mash Potatoes$2.99
Fried Orka$2.99
Rooster Rolls 4CT$2.75
Seasoned Fries$4.99
Red Bean & Rice$4.99
Mac & Cheese$4.99
Mash Potatoes$4.99
Fried Orka$4.99
Rooster Rolls 8CT$5.50
Meat Pie$3.49
1 Piece of Fish$1.99
Egg Roll$2.49
5 Piece Wings$6.99
Thigh$1.99
Leg$1.99
Wing$1.99
Breast$3.49
Tender$1.99
Sausage$2.25
Roll$0.59
Bayouside Pizza & Lunches
Po’boys
Buns
Baskets(Served with a choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, or Side Salad)
Salad
Dessert
Add Combo (Side & Drink)
Fried Shrimp On Bun
Dressings
Chiasson’s Poboys Location and Hours
(985) 446-3619
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM